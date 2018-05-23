FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 11:10 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Germany stops regional migration agency taking asylum decisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The Bremen regional branch of Germany’s migration agency will stop taking decisions about asylum applications, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday, after an internal agency report showed people were wrongly granted asylum there.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer visits the Federal Police Offices in Potsdam, Germany, May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“Confidence in the quality of the asylum procedures and the integrity of the Bremen arrival centre (for refugees) has been massively damaged,” Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said in a statement.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Writing by Paul Carrel

