Two Afghans detained on suspicion of killing man in east Germany - police

BERLIN (Reuters) - A 22-year-old German man died overnight in the eastern town of Koethen and two Afghans have been detained on suspicion of killing him, the police and the public prosecutor’s office said on Sunday.

“In this context, two Afghans were provisionally detained on suspicion of homicide,” the police and the public prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Germany has been shaken by the most violent right-wing protests in decades after the Aug. 26 killing of another German man in the city of Chemnitz, for which two asylum seekers were arrested.