22 days ago
German cartel office rejects complaint against warship order
July 19, 2017 / 9:59 AM / 22 days ago

German cartel office rejects complaint against warship order

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 19 (Reuters) - Germany's federal cartel office said on Wednesday it would not take any action against the defence ministry's plan to order five new military corvettes from a consortium including Luerrsen Werft and Thyssenkrupp .

German Naval Yards had filed a complaint with the office after the ministry decided to skip an open procurement for five new ships valued at 1.5 billion euros ($1.73 billion).

"Our conclusion produced no evidence that the ban on cartels had been breached," cartel office head Andreas Mundt said in a statement.

The ministry had argued that the quickest way to meet the navy's urgent needs in the Baltic and Mediterranean seas would be to buy more of the ships produced by the consortium.

$1 = 0.8673 euros Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin

