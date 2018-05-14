FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 1:16 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Merkel: NATO's two percent defence spending target not 'some fetish'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday said it was important for Germany to stand by its commitments to the NATO alliance, including moves to boost military spending toward a target of 2 percent of economic output.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures during a meeting with young people and monks at the Salone Papale in Assisi, Italy, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

The target was not “some fetish,” but reflected changing security requirements in the world, Merkel told senior military officers. She said it was clear that the German military needed to rebuild its stocks of equipment after years of declining spending.

Merkel also called for Germany to remain committed to multilateral agreements at a time when the United States had withdrawn from the Iran nuclear agreement and the Paris climate deal. But she said the transatlantic relationship would remain a firm pillar of European security despite those differences.

