Merkel says new German defence minister will quickly succeed von der Leyen

Designated European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen listen to Members of the European Parliament during a debate on her election at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France , July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said a new defence minister would be found quickly after Ursula von der Leyen announced she would resign regardless of the outcome of the European Parliament’s Tuesday vote to decide on her appointment as European Commission head.

“The defence ministers are the commanders-in-chief of the armed forces - you can’t leave that position vacant for long,” Merkel told a joint news conference on Tuesday with the visiting Moldovan prime minister.

“So it won’t take long and you’ll get to know about it,” she added.