Merkel lowers expectations before talks with Putin

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she did not expect her Saturday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to produce any particular results.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles during a news conference after visiting the state parliament in Dresden, Germany August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“It’s a work meeting from which no specific results are expected but the number of problems that occupy us - from Ukraine and Syria to the issue of economic cooperation - is so big that it is justified to be in a permanent dialogue,” Merkel said.

Speaking at a news conference with Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic in Berlin, Merkel also said a four-way meeting between Germany, Russia, Turkey and France on Syria could make sense.