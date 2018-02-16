Merkel believes Nord Stream 2 poses no energy security threat

BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Germany and Poland have different views on the planned Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Berlin does not believe it poses a threat to energy diversification, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called for the United States to impose sanctions on the planned pipeline, which U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said last month the U.S government sees a threat to Europe’s energy security.

“We had different views on the Nord Stream issue,” Merkel told reporters after meeting Morawiecki in Berlin.

“We think this is an economic project. We are also for energy diversification. We also want Ukraine to continue to have transit gas traffic, but we believe Nord Stream poses no danger to diversification,” she added.