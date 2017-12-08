FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berlin zoo on survival watch for newborn polar bear
December 8, 2017 / 3:45 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Berlin zoo on survival watch for newborn polar bear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Berlin’s Tierpark zoo is anxiously waiting to see if a polar bear cub survives its first few days, when the likelihood of it dying is especially high, the zoo’s director said.

The cub’s sibling was stillborn and was eaten by its mother Tonja overnight, the zoo said.

The polar bear is the offspring of Tonja, 8, and Wolodja, 6, whose first cub, Fritz, died at four months in March, following complications from a liver inflammation.

“We are very glad. Still, like last year, it’s now time to cross fingers,” zoo director Andreas Knieriem said, adding that the mortality rate of newborn polar bears is 50 percent.

“The likelihood of the baby animal dying in the first 10 days is especially high,” Knieriem said.

The surviving cub is around 30 cm (11.8 inches) long. Its sex is still unknown because staff are unable to approach the cub and its mother in the first few days of its life.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; editing by Alexander Smith

