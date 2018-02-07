Merkel's conservatives, SPD clinch coalition agreement - sources

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) have agreed on a formal coalition deal, a conservative politician and a source involved in the negotiations said on Wednesday.

Another source could not confirm an agreement had been sealed, saying the parties were still at odds on some issues.

An agreement, if confirmed, would take Germany a step closer to a new government after more than four months of political uncertainty that has weakened Germany’s role in international affairs and raised questions about how long Merkel will stay in her job.

However, any deal will still be subject to approval by the SPD’s 464,000 members, who must approve it in a postal ballot before their party can move ahead and join another coalition with Merkel after serving as her junior partner from 2013.