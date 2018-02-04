German coalition negotiators may drop proposal to abolish air transport tax - source

BERLIN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Negotiators for a new grand coalition between Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and Social Democrats may drop a proposal to progressively abolish Germany’s air transport tax, a source familiar with the negotiations said on Sunday.

A working paper seen by Reuters on Friday had called for a gradual abolition of the tax, which generates over 1 billion euros for the government each year.

But on Sunday, a source said that proposal could be dropped from the final coalition agreement.

The tax is levied on ticket prices and costs between 7 and 40 euros ($9-$50), depending on the distance flown.