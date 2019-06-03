Germany's CDU leader says her party wants to stay in power with SPD

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Chairwoman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union party (CDU), gives a statement at the party headquarters in Berlin, Germany June 2, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Christian Democrats (CDU) want to remain in power with their Social Democrat (SPD) coalition allies, CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Monday after Andrea Nahles resigned as SPD leader.

“The CDU is willing to continue to take responsibility for our country. We want to do justice to the government mandate,” Kramp-Karrenbauer told a news conference.

“Germany must be able to act and be fit for the future, and we very much hope that the Social Democrats will make their decision so that this will continue to be possible,” she added.