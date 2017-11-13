German parties divided on speed of coal power reduction

BERLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - German parties discussing a possible coalition government are divided over how fast Europe’s largest economy should switch to greener sources of energy, a document on emissions policy seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) want to reduce coal-generated power by 3-5 gigawatts by 2020. The ecologist Greens want a cut of 8-10 gigawatts, the discussion paper showed.