German parties divided on speed of coal power reduction
November 13, 2017 / 1:34 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

German parties divided on speed of coal power reduction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - German parties discussing a possible coalition government are divided over how fast Europe’s largest economy should switch to greener sources of energy, a document on emissions policy seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) want to reduce coal-generated power by 3-5 gigawatts by 2020. The ecologist Greens want a cut of 8-10 gigawatts, the discussion paper showed.

Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Joseph Nasr; editing by John Stonestreet

