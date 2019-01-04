Merkel unaffected by publication of German politicians' data: spokeswoman

German Chancellor Angela Merkel poses for a photograph after the recording of her annual New Year's speech at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany December 30, 2018. John Macdougall/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - No sensitive information from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office was among the personal data of hundreds of German politicians published online, a government spokeswoman said on Friday.

“With regard to the chancellery it seems that, judging by the initial review, no sensitive information and data have been published and this includes (from) the chancellor,” the spokeswoman told a regular government news conference.