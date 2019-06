Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Chairwoman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union party (CDU), addresses a news conference at the party headquarters in Berlin, Germany June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Christian Democrats (CDU) have not discussed the possibility of new elections, party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Monday.

Kramp-Karrenbauer told reporters the CDU wanted to remain in power with their Social Democrat allies, whose leader Andrea Nahles resigned earlier on Monday.