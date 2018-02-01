FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 6:10 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Merkel says Germany needs solutions for cities with high emissions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday said federal officials would work with German cities facing particularly high air pollution to rapidly develop specific solutions to cut emissions while avoiding driving bans on diesel cars.

Merkel told reporters after a meeting with state government leaders that the primary goal was to avoid driving bans, citing the potential cumulative effect of a series of measures such as changes aimed at lowering emissions by taxi and bus fleets.

She said officials would also continue to look at potential retrofits of diesel cars, but expressed scepticism about how quickly those could be implemented. “I don’t expect quick solutions for millions of cars,” she said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by William Maclean

