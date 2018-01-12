FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU to get its own finance minister - German SPD leader
January 12, 2018 / 5:42 PM / a day ago

EU to get its own finance minister - German SPD leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The leader of Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats said on Friday he expects the European Union to have a finance minister to oversee financial issues in the bloc.

The remarks by Martin Schulz to German broadcaster ZDF came hours after his party agreed a blueprint for negotiations with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives on forming a coalition government.

“The paper is a turnaround for European politics,” Schulz said, referring to a pledge made by the parties to work closely with French President Emmanuel Macron on his ambitious EU reform proposals. “There will be a European finance minister.” (Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Joseph Nasr, editing by Thomas Escritt)

