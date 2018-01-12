German parties pledge to work with France to strengthen euro zone

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) pledged on Friday after all-night talks to work closely with France to strengthen the euro zone, according to a 28-page policy blueprint seen by Reuters.

The parties committed in the document to devote “specific budget funds” to the economic stabilisation of the single currency bloc and to support “social convergence” and structural reforms. They said this could form the basis of a future “investment budget” for the euro zone.

“In close partnership with France, we want to sustainably strengthen and reform the euro zone so the euro can better withstand global crises,” the parties said. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Noah Barkin; Editing by Michelle Martin)