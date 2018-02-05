German would-be coalition allies reach deal on Europe, SPD says

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and their would-be coalition partners, the Social Democrats (SPD), have concluded their talks on Europe with an agreement to invest more in the euro zone and end austerity, SPD chief Martin Schulz said.

“Today we have completed the consultations in the field of Europe,” Schulz said on social media on Monday, adding that the agreement included: “More investment, an investment budget for the euro zone and an end of forced austerity!”