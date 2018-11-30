Merkel ally suggests blockading Russian ships over Ukraine crisis

Christian Democratic Union (CDU) candidate for the party chair Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is pictured during a Reuters interview in Berlin, Germany, November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union and the United States should consider banning from their ports Russian ships originating from the Sea of Azov after Russia captured three Ukrainian vessels there, a senior ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel told Reuters on Friday.

“One answer might be, for example, to stop Russian ships coming from the region - from the Sea of ​​Azov - from entering European or U.S. ports until this situation with Ukraine is resolved,” said Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who is leading the race to succeed Merkel as leader of the Christian Democrats.

Turning to tensions with the United States, Kramp-Karrenbauer said top executives from German carmakers Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler should be careful not to undermine the EU’s trade position when they meet U.S. officials at the White House next week.