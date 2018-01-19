FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 11:53 AM / a day ago

IMF's Lagarde urges next German government to show global leadership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde said it was reassuring that exploratory talks between Germany’s conservatives and Social Democrats (SPD) had been successful and urged a new government to show global leadership.

Merkel’s conservatives and the SPD agreed to a coalition blueprint last week but it is not yet clear whether they will proceed to full-blown coalition negotiations - the SPD is due to vote on that on Sunday.

Asked by broadcaster n-tv what she expected from a new government in Europe’s largest economy, Lagarde said: “Germany is a key player and it must demonstrate leadership in Europe and the world.”

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel

