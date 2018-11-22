Germany needs a strong France - Merkel

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany needs a strong France and has an interest in the success of President Emmanuel Macron’s economic reforms, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.
“For us a strong France consequently helps push Europe forward and that’s why I have a maximum interest in the success of President Emmanuel Macron,” said Merkel.
Macron’s government has lined up several tax cuts taking effect in the coming months that should boost disposable income.
Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Joseph Nasr