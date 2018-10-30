FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World News
October 30, 2018 / 12:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Conservative Merz confirms he will run to succeed Merkel as CDU leader

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Friedrich Merz of the conservative Christian Demococratic Union (CDU) smiles under letters reading "better" during a news conference in Berlin November 3, 2003 to present his tax reform plans to ease the German tax system. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German conservative Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday he would run to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel as leader of the Christian Democrats at a party conference in December.

“After careful consideration and many discussions, I have decided to put forward my candidacy for the leader of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union at the federal party conference in Hamburg,” Merz said in a statement.

On Monday sources had said Merz, a former parliamentary leader of Merkel’s conservative alliance, would run after the chancellor said she would step down as CDU leader, heralding the end of a 13-year era in which she has dominated European politics.

Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
