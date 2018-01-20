FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#World News
January 20, 2018 / 2:25 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Germany's Merkel hopes SPD will approve talks with her CDU party

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she was optimistic that the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) would approve the start of formal coalition talks with her conservative CDU party at a special congress on Sunday.

“We will wait for the SPD party congress and then hopefully start coalition talks,” Merkel said during a news conference in Sofia.

Merkel added she was convinced that European leaders would strengthen the euro zone, for example by agreeing on further measures to complete a banking union.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov and Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.