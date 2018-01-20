Germany's Merkel hopes SPD will approve talks with her CDU party

SOFIA (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she was optimistic that the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) would approve the start of formal coalition talks with her conservative CDU party at a special congress on Sunday.

“We will wait for the SPD party congress and then hopefully start coalition talks,” Merkel said during a news conference in Sofia.

Merkel added she was convinced that European leaders would strengthen the euro zone, for example by agreeing on further measures to complete a banking union.