Merkel gets strong backing from her party after talks fail
November 20, 2017 / 12:40 PM / a day ago

Merkel gets strong backing from her party after talks fail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel got the strong backing of the leadership of her Christian Democrats (CDU) during a telephone conference on Monday after coalition talks to form a new government failed late on Sunday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) speaks to media after the exploratory talks about forming a new coalition government collapsed in Berlin, Germany, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Armin Laschet, deputy chairman of the CDU and premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, told journalists that leading members of Merkel’s party had expressed their strong support for their leader despite the talks failing.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Emma Thomasson, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
