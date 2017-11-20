Merkel says she would prefer new elections over minority govt

BERLIN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that she would prefer new elections to leading a minority government after talks about forming a three-way coalition collapsed overnight.

“My point of view is that new elections would be the better path,” Merkel told ARD television in an interview to be broadcast later in the evening. She added that her plans did not include being chancellor in a minority government. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)