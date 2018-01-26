FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#World News
January 26, 2018 / 8:14 AM / 3 days ago

Merkel upbeat as coalition talks with Germany's SPD start

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she was optimistic as she headed into coalition talks with the Social Democrats (SPD) and added that the two parties would negotiate swiftly as they seek to end the political impasse in Europe’s largest economy.

“We will focus on negotiating rapidly,” Merkel said.

“People expect us to move towards forming a government and that’s why I‘m very optimistic and very determined in these discussions that we reach a result and I believe that is achievable in a relatively manageable timeframe,” she added.

Four months on from a national election, Germany is still awaiting a new government. If talks with the SPD are successful, a government is expected to be in place by Easter.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Thomas Escritt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.