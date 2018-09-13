FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018

German spy chief has lost credibility, minister says

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that the head of the domestic intelligence agency had lost his credibility and that consequences should follow.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaks during the 2019 budget debate at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“Whoever heads up a security institution in our country must enjoy full confidence and it is clear that this confidence no longer exists and there must be consequences,” Scholz, a Social Democrat, told reporters.

Spy agency chief Hans-Georg Maassen has been under fire since he questioned the authenticity of video footage showing right-wing extremists chasing migrants in the city of Chemnitz.

