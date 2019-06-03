Scholz: SPD faces now or never moment but can still win next German election

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz addresses a news conference to present the results of the latest tax revenue estimate in Berlin, Germany, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensc

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Social Democrats face a now or never moment but could still win the next federal election, SPD Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told German broadcaster ZDF on Monday.

In an interview due to be broadcast later on Monday, Scholz said the SPD, which was plunged into crisis by the resignation of its leader Andrea Nahles and is running third in the polls behind the surging Greens - needed to convince voters with actions rather than words.

The crisis could trigger a snap election should the SPD pull out of a coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives.