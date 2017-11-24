FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German SPD to put any gov't role up for vote - Schulz
November 24, 2017 / 12:38 PM / a day ago

German SPD to put any gov't role up for vote - Schulz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Members of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) will get to vote on any decision by the leadership of the centre-left party to join a future coalition government, leader Martin Schulz said on Friday.

“There is nothing automatic about the direction we are moving in,” Schulz said. “If a discussion results in us deciding to participate in any form whatsoever in the formation of a government, we will put it to a vote of party members.”

Schulz made the remarks said during a brief news conference, shortly after the German president announced he would host a meeting next week with Schulz and Chancellor Angela Merkel to find a way out of a political impasse.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Thomas Escritt

