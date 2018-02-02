FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 1:56 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

German SPD's Schulz says no time pressure for coalition talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) said on Friday there was no time pressure in negotiations with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives on forming a coalition, suggesting talks will run beyond an initial deadline of Sunday night.

“In a few minutes we will begin the final round of negotiations on forming a new government,” Martin Schulz said as he arrived for talks, adding that labour rights and healthcare policy continued to be sticking points in the negotiations.

He said solid progress had been made in talks and that he assumed the talks would be successful “for our country”.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Paul Carrel

