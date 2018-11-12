Bavarian conservative leader Seehofer to step down as party chief

FILE PHOTO: German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer gives a statement in Berlin, Germany, November 5, 2018, on controversy surrounding former domestic intelligence chief Hans-Georg Maassen. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Monday he would step down as chief of Bavaria’s conservative CSU party, which is part of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s governing coalition.

“I will give up my office as party chief,” Seehofer told journalists in the eastern German city of Bautzen, adding the timing of his resignation would be announced during the week.

Seehofer said his resignation as party leader did not affect his office in the federal cabinet.

His resignation comes after Merkel announced that her fourth term as chancellor would be her last and she would step down as leader of the Christian Democrats (CDU), the CSU’s sister party on the national level.

Seehofer said his decision was not motivated by his party’s losses in Bavarian state elections in October. “I am taking this decision to make 2019 a year of renewal for the CSU,” he said.

Seehofer, 69, is both an ally and a critic of Merkel. He has been CSU’s leader for ten years.