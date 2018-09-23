FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 23, 2018 / 3:07 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

German minister refuses to bow to demands to fire scandal-hit official: Bild

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told Bild newspaper he would not bow to demands to dismiss Hans-Georg Maassen, who was set to take up a senior role in the interior ministry after being ousted as spymaster.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Hans-Georg Maassen, the President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Germany's domestic security agency in Cologne, Germany October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Files

On Friday a deal between the ruling coalition parties to give Hans-Georg Maassen a better-paid ministry job unravelled when Andrea Nahles, leader of the Social Democrats, said it was a mistake. Chancellor Angela Merkel has said the three party leaders want to find a solution this weekend.

“I emphatically reject the accusation that he is right-wing or takes right-wing extremist positions,” Seehofer told Bild newspaper of Maassen, adding: “I will therefore not dismiss him.”

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Hugh Lawson

