March 4, 2018 / 11:31 AM / a day ago

Macron congratulated Merkel, SPD's Scholz on coalition vote - Elysee source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated German Chancellor Angela Merkel and acting SPD leader Olaf Scholz after Germany’s Social Democrats voted in favour of forming a new coalition, a source at the French presidency said on Sunday.

Members of the SPD voted in favour of a coalition with Merkel’s conservatives on Sunday, opening the way to a new government for Europe’s largest economy.

Macron’s ambitious reform plans for further integration of the euro zone had been put on hold for months by the absence of a new government in Germany. (Reporting by Michel Rose Editing by Keith Weir)

