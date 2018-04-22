FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 22, 2018 / 12:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Germany's Social Democrats choose first ever female chair to revamp party

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) elected Andrea Nahles as their first ever female chairwoman on Sunday, hoping she can reinvigorate the country’s oldest party after it suffered heavy losses in September’s election.

Designated SPD leader Andrea Nahles addresses a one-day party congress of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Wiesbaden, Germany, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The 154-year-old SPD, junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s governing coalition, picked Nahles after former leader Martin Schulz resigned from the position given that his election campaign earned the party its worst result since 1933.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Victoria Bryan

