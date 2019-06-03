Germany's SPD proposes three caretakers to lead party

Thorsten Schaefer-Guembel of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) arrives at the party's headquarters after leader Andrea Nahles announced to resign in Berlin, Germany, June 2, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Senior figures in Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) have proposed that three members serve as caretakers of the beleaguered party after chief Andrea resigned, sources said on Monday.

The three temporary leaders proposed by the SPD leadership are Manuela Schwesig and Malu Dreyer, the premiers of the states of Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania and Rhineland-Palatinate respectively, as well as SPD politician Thorsten Schaefer-Guembel.