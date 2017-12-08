FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's SPD says talks with Merkel's conservatives to start Wednesday
Sections
Featured
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Apple in talks to acquire music identification app Shazam
Technology
Apple in talks to acquire music identification app Shazam
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
India Insight
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 8, 2017 / 7:38 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Germany's SPD says talks with Merkel's conservatives to start Wednesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A senior member of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) said on Friday her party would start exploratory talks on Wednesday with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives on forming a coalition, a move that could end the political impasse in Europe’s largest economy.

Andrea Nahles, the parliamentary leader of the SPD, said the result of the talks was still open. “It’s no more and no less than having talks at the moment,” she said.

The SPD voted on Thursday to hold talks with the conservatives after SPD leader Martin Schulz made an impassioned plea for a free hand to work for a social “United States of Europe”.

The exploratory talks will be held to determine whether they can foresee working together, before deciding whether to proceed to full-blown coalition talks.

Merkel is hoping the SPD will agree to a re-run of the “grand coalition” that has governed Germany for the last four years. Talks with the environmentalist Greens and liberal Free Democrats (FDP) on a three-way alliance collapsed.

Merkel’s conservatives and the SPD lost support in September elections, complicating the coalition arithmetic and leaving their coalition in place as a caretaker government.

Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.