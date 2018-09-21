FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 2:11 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Germany's SPD want to renegotiate spymaster deal with Merkel: source

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) want to renegotiate an unpopular compromise reached with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives to transfer the domestic spy agency chief to the interior ministry, a party source told Reuters on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Andrea Nahles, leader of Social Democratic Party (SPD), speaks during a budget debate at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

SPD leader Andrea Nahles has been criticised by members of her own centre-left party for agreeing to a deal that saw spymaster Hans-Georg Maassen removed from the BfV agency and promoted to a senior job at the interior ministry.

“The overwhelmingly negative reactions from citizens show that we made a mistake,” Nahles wrote to Merkel and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer in a letter seen by Reuters. “We have lost trust instead of restoring it. That should give us all reason to pause and reconsider the agreement.”

The letter effectively plunges the government in which the SPD are Merkel’s junior coalition partners into a crisis.

Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin

