No government options off table: German SPD leader

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leader of the Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) said nothing had been ruled out ahead of talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives on forming a new government, but added that there was no certainty of success.

The leader of the Social Democrats (SPD) Martin Schulz gives a statement at the party headquarter in Berlin, Germany, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“No options are off the table,” SPD leader Martin Schulz told a news conference at his party’s Berlin headquarters on Monday, adding that it was impossible to say where preliminary talks, due to begin on Thursday, would lead.