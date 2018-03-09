Social Democrats name Germany's new finance and foreign ministers

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - German Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, until now Hamburg Mayor, will become Finance Minister and Heiko Maas, until now Justice Minister, will become Foreign Minister in a new coalition government, the SPD’s designated leader Andrea Nahles said on Friday.

Scholz will also be vice chancellor, Nahles said.

The SPD announced on Sunday that two-thirds of its members had voted in favour of a re-run of the ‘grand coalition’ with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives that has governed Germany since 2013, clearing the way for that government to take power later this month.