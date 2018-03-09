FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 9:12 AM / a day ago

Social Democrats name Germany's new finance and foreign ministers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - German Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, until now Hamburg Mayor, will become Finance Minister and Heiko Maas, until now Justice Minister, will become Foreign Minister in a new coalition government, the SPD’s designated leader Andrea Nahles said on Friday.

Scholz will also be vice chancellor, Nahles said.

The SPD announced on Sunday that two-thirds of its members had voted in favour of a re-run of the ‘grand coalition’ with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives that has governed Germany since 2013, clearing the way for that government to take power later this month.

Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
