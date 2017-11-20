German president says all parties have duty to try to form govt

BERLIN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he expects all parties elected to parliament to be ready for talks to enable a government to be formed after talks on forging a new ruling coalition collapsed early on Monday.

“All political parties elected to the German parliament have an obligation to the common interest to serve our country,” Steinmeier said in a statement he read out to media.

“I expect from all a readiness to talk to make agreeing a government possible in the near future,” he added. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Paul Carrel)