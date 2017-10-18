FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German conservatives, FDP say exploratory talks 'constructive'
#World News
October 18, 2017 / 1:04 PM / 3 days ago

German conservatives, FDP say exploratory talks 'constructive'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Exploratory talks on building a coalition between German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) were constructive, the two groups said on Wednesday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) and Peter Tauber, CDU secretary general during attend an election rally for the upcoming federal elections in Gelnhausen near Frankfurt, Germany August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/Files

“Today was a first, very constructive, good discussion that will of course be followed by more discussions,” Peter Tauber, General Secretary of Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CSU) told reporters after two hours of discussions.

Tauber’s counterparts in the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) and the FDP echoed that message, saying the atmosphere was good. Later, the conservative bloc meets the Greens for exploratory talks on forming a three-way alliance.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
