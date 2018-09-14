FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2018 / 10:43 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Berlin: No comment on reports Merkel has lost confidence in top spy

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A spokeswoman for Angela Merkel said on Friday she could not comment on reports that the chancellor had lost confidence in Germany’s embattled domestic intelligence chief.

Hans-Georg Maassen, President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution arrives for a meeting of the parliamentary committee that oversees German intelligence agencies, in Berlin, Germany, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“I still can’t say anything on that,” Ulrike Demmer told a news conference, pointing to an agreement reached on Thursday between the leaders of the three parties in Germany’s ruling coalition to maintain silence on the issue until Tuesday.

Merkel’s Social Democrat coalition partners want to fire domestic intelligence chief Hans-Georg Maassen, who has been under fire since a newspaper interview last week in which he questioned the authenticity of video footage showing right-wing extremists hounding migrants.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Riham Alkousaa; editing by Thomas Seythal

