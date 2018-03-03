Countdown to coalition? Germany's SPD counts ballots

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) were preparing on Saturday to count the votes of hundreds of thousands of party members who will decide if a new coalition under Chancellor Angela Merkel will take office more than four months after an election.

FILE PHOTO - Parliamentary faction leader of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) Thomas Oppermann attends a session of the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

“We already know there will have been a very, very high level of participation,” said the SPD’s acting leader Olaf Scholz as he arrived at the party’s Berlin headquarters where volunteers will count the postal ballots overnight.

His colleague Andrea Nahles said she was hopeful, but added:“Naturally I’m a bit nervous.”

Germany, Europe’s economic powerhouse, has faced months of uncertainty after voters returned a fragmented parliament. An earlier attempt to form a Merkel-led three-way coalition collapsed.

At the urging of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the SPD’s then leader Martin Schulz promised members the final say on whether to repeat a“grand coalition” with Merkel’s conservatives after first announcing he would lead the party into opposition.

Rejection of another tie-up with the conservatives“would be a disaster for Germany, the SPD and, above all, for Europe,” SPD lawmaker Thomas Oppermann told Die Welt newspaper, forecasting that 55 percent of members would back a coalition.

FILE PHOTO - German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a news conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Merkel has seen several junior coalition partners off over 12 years in office and many fear the SPD could dwindle into irrelevance if it props up her government for another four years.

The SPD’s Jusos youth wing has been lobbying party members to vote against a re-run of the grand coalition, arguing they would do better to rebuild in opposition after the party’s drubbing in the September election.

A“No” vote would throw the ball back into Steinmeier’s court, who could push the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), whose leader Christian Lindner torpedoed the earlier three-way talks, to have another go.

But Lindner told the Funke newspaper group, a new election would be the best solution if SPD members voted‘No’.

On another option, a Merkel-led minority government, he said the FDP would examine legislative proposals on a case-by-case basis, but added:“Such a government would probably only last a few months anyway.”

Manfred Weber, deputy leader of the Bavarian CSU, sister party to Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU), also favoured a new election in the event of a“No”, arguing a minority government would impair Germany’s standing in Europe.

“Germany would remove itself as a serious factor in Europe and the world,” he said.