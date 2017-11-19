FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German coalition parties make progress on tax -conservative politician
November 19, 2017 / 10:14 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

German coalition parties make progress on tax -conservative politician

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s would-be coalition partners agreed in marathon talks on Sunday to abolish a tax imposed after reunification to help poorer eastern states, a conservative politician told Reuters, signalling that the three parties were making progress.

Hans Michelbach, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc, said an agreement had been reached with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) to abolish the “solidarity tax” by 2021.

The FDP had made abolishing the tax, which was due to expire in 2019, an election promise.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
