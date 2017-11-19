German coalition parties make progress on tax -conservative politician

BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s would-be coalition partners agreed in marathon talks on Sunday to abolish a tax imposed after reunification to help poorer eastern states, a conservative politician told Reuters, signalling that the three parties were making progress.

Hans Michelbach, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc, said an agreement had been reached with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) to abolish the “solidarity tax” by 2021.

The FDP had made abolishing the tax, which was due to expire in 2019, an election promise.