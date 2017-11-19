FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German coalition talks break down after FDP pulls out
November 19, 2017 / 11:09 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

German coalition talks break down after FDP pulls out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Talks among four German parties seeking to form a coalition government after an election that weakened Chancellor Angela Merkel broke down on Sunday after the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) pulled out, citing irreconcilable differences.

The decision by the FDP means that Merkel will either seek to form a minority government with the Greens or a new election will be held.

“Today there was no progress but rather there were setbacks because targeted compromises were questioned,” FDP leader Christian Lindner told reporters. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Peter Cooney)

