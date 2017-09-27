FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German FinMin Schaeuble to become parliament president - source
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2017 / 12:49 PM / 21 days ago

German FinMin Schaeuble to become parliament president - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble will become President of the German parliament, a position that would require him to quit as minister, a conservative party source told Reuters on Wednesday, confirming a report by Bild newspaper.

Bild reported that Schaeuble, the longest-serving member of parliament, had been urged by Chancellor Angela Merkel to take the post of president of the Bundestag parliament, and that Schaeuble had agreed to do so.

The Free Democrats, one of Merkel’s likely coalition partners, have said they want the post of finance minister in any government they support.

The Finance Ministry declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Gernot Heller; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.