January 30, 2018 / 9:56 AM / a day ago

German parties agree on a key point of migrant policy - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s would-be coalition parties have agreed on transitional rules to extend the suspension of family reunions for migrants in Germany until July 31, a source told Reuters on Tuesday, potentially opening the way to a full deal on migrant policy.

Under the agreement, up to 1,000 family members a month will be allowed to join people who are allowed to stay in Germany even though they do not have full refugee status. Spiegel Online had initially reported the agreement.

Migration, and in particular the question of family reunions, are one of the thorniest issues in coalition talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD). (Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)

