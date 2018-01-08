FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's conservatives, SPD want tax relief for high earners: source
#World News
January 8, 2018 / 9:15 AM / a day ago

Germany's conservatives, SPD want tax relief for high earners: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s conservatives and Social Democrats (SPD) want to raise the bar for a top income tax rate for high earners to an annual income of 60,000 euros, a source with knowledge of their coalition talks said on Monday.

Leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Martin Schulz gives a statement at their party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The measure, an election promise by the conservatives, is designed to provide tax relief for high earners. It signals a compromise by the SPD who had wanted to raise taxes for high earners and expand welfare payments.

A top tax rate of 42 percent at the moment applies for those who earn some 53,700 euros and above ($64,375.56) annually.

($1 = 0.8342 euros)

Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel

