Germany's Free Democrats forfeit demand for large tax relief
November 7, 2017 / 11:03 AM / a day ago

Germany's Free Democrats forfeit demand for large tax relief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) will have to accept smaller income tax cuts than they had previously wanted, their leader said on Tuesday, signalling compromise in discussions with two other parties on forming a new government.

FDP leader Christian Lindner said his party would not be able to push for tax relief totalling 30-40 billion euros ($35-46 billion) and will instead seek to get the Greens and the conservatives to accept an abolition of the “solidarity tax” introduced after reunification in 1990 to support poorer eastern states. ($1 = 0.8646 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

