FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Majority of Germans want Merkel's conservatives, FDP, Greens to form government
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 4, 2017 / 7:32 AM / in 14 days

Majority of Germans want Merkel's conservatives, FDP, Greens to form government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets people during German Unification Day celebrations in Mainz, Germany, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - More than half of Germans, 57 percent, want a three-way coalition between Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and Greens to govern their country, a Forsa survey for Stern magazine showed on Wednesday.

Merkel’s conservatives emerged from a Sept. 24 national election as the biggest party but in need of a partner or partners to form a government.

A “Jamaica” coalition of the conservatives, FDP and Greens - so called because their black, yellow and green colours, which match those of the Jamaican flag - is untested at the national level but is shaping up to be the most likely option.

The Social Democrats (SPD), junior partners in Merkel’s ruling coalition for the last four years, want to go into opposition after suffering their worst result since 1933.

Only 26 percent of Germans wanted a continuation of the ‘grand coalition’ between conservatives and SPD, the survey of 1,003 people conducted between Sept. 28 and 29 showed.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.